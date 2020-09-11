Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 2,417 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.00. 567,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,241,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

