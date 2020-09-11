Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 4,030 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 2,896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,488 shares of company stock valued at $245,478,917. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,486. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

