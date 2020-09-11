Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 42,187 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.76. 1,322,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,447,598. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

