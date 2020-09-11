Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 27,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CSFB raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. 162,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,358. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.