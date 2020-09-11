Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.81. 127,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,792. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.