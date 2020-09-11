Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

AMT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.02. 39,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.58. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

