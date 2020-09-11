Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 22,215 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.41. 497,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,031. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

