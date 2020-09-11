Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 27,793 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 1,517,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,350,998. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.