Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 3,861 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 129,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,832. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

