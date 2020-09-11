Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $10.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,541 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,371,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,996,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,963,000 after purchasing an additional 857,626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 714,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 263.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 822,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 595,976 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,305 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

