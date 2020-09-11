Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $14.10 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 346,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,619. The company has a market cap of $394.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.