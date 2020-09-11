Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $16.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $19.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,506.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,561. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,052.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,548.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,392.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

