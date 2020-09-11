Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $195.80. 80,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average is $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.