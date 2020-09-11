Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $7.43 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $480.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.