Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $8.69 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. 921,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

