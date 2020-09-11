Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,464,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

