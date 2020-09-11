Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,778 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

BABA stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

