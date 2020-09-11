Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 2,432 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,016,000 after buying an additional 118,621 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 336,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,007,000 after buying an additional 34,393 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,612,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $651,583,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.79. 175,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,270. The stock has a market cap of $296.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.