Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 55,524 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,524 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 43,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.