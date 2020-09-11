Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 397,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,154. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.