Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,227 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,300. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

