Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.16. The company had a trading volume of 165,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $340.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.16.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

