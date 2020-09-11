Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) & Otelco (NYSE:OTEL) Financial Review

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

96.2% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -4.96% N/A -0.84% Otelco 11.96% 37.72% 6.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cincinnati Bell and Otelco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 1 3 0 0 1.75 Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Otelco.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Otelco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.50 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.34 Otelco $62.77 million 0.62 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Otelco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cincinnati Bell.

Summary

Otelco beats Cincinnati Bell on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.