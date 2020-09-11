Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th.

CTAS traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $320.95. The company had a trading volume of 307,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cintas by 48.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 30.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

