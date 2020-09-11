Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,464,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

