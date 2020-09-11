CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CITIC in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $$17.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. CITIC has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

