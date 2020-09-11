Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

About Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in north central and eastern West Virginia. The company provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; loan products comprising car/auto, personal, RV and camper, commercial term, commercial line of credit, commercial mortgages, government guaranteed, and home equity; IRAs; debit cards; and safe deposit boxes.

