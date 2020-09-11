Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. Approximately 2,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

