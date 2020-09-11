Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

CZNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $21.00.

Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,889. The company has a market capitalization of $263.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,251.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Dorwart purchased 1,764 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $33,463.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,306 shares of company stock worth $122,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 290.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 18.4% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

