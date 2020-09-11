Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $51.19. 979,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,531,693. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

