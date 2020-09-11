Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEAF traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.