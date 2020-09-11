Comparing Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Monopar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $120,000.00 455.84 -$53.71 million ($8.10) -0.64 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -12.16

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCYNEXIS. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS N/A -529.76% -94.86% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.87% -40.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SCYNEXIS and Monopar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.71%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 667.82%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Monopar Therapeutics.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats SCYNEXIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company develops ibrexafungerp, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

