Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.81. 863,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

