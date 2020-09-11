Contrasting Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Comstock Holding Companies (NYSE:CHCI)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.69% 6.01% 4.59% Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72%

74.7% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 59.88 $23.48 million $3.27 37.70 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.72 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovative Industrial Properties and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $118.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Comstock Holding Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

