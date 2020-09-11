Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.25 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $254.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.