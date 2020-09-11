Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Stock Position Lifted by Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd

Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,260 shares during the quarter. Covanta comprises approximately 7.6% of Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd’s holdings in Covanta were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 79.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 826.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 56.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 62.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

