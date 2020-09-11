Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

COWN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.58. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cowen will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cowen by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,168 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Cowen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cowen by 443.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,671 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

