Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Trading Down 7.6%

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 633.08 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 633.08 ($8.27). Approximately 355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 685 ($8.95).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 635.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $185.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

About Cpl Resources (LON:CPS)

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

