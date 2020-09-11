Cred (LBA) Market Capitalization Tops $18.68 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, UEX, DDEX and Bibox. Cred has a total market cap of $18.68 million and $5.10 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00120043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00244301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.01601409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00196377 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.