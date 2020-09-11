Crown Market Capitalization Reaches $1.74 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, YoBit and CoinExchange. Crown has a market cap of $1.74 million and $3,061.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,350.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.80 or 0.02171850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00752843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000599 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,508,924 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

