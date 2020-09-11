Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Hits Market Cap of $11.12 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $119,087.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.99 or 0.05086872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00036925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

