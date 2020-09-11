Cryptopay Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $503.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.38 or 0.05070069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00036176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052434 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,445 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

