Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.33. 20,356,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.98.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

