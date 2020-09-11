Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 1,425 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 9.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook stock traded down $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $268.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,776,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,904,525. The company has a market cap of $763.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

