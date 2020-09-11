Crystal Rock Capital Management Takes $1.83 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Netflix by 59.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $7,306,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $19.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,226,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,907. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

