Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 25,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.46. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 90.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.