Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Shares Down 8.6%

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 29,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 6,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cynata Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

