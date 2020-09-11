DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

About DAI NIPPON PRTG/S

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc.

