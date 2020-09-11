DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $14.54.
About DAI NIPPON PRTG/S
