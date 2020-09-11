Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.92. 107,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.47. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

