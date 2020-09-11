Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,128. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $210.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

